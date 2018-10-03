Police hand out 110 tickets during commercial vehicle blitz in Delta
October 2, 2018
Fire at senior’s housing complex
October 2, 2018
Delta animal shelter to get $30,000 off-leash area
October 2, 2018
Delta suffering from lack of housing options
October 2, 2018
Man pleads guilty in series of arsons in Vernon, B.C.
October 1, 2018
Coalition government prepared to fire teachers, others for wearing religious symbols
October 3, 2018
Van Damme son gets probation term in Arizona knife incident
October 3, 2018
Backstreet Boys cancel Oklahoma show where fans were hurt
October 3, 2018
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club in Las Vegas in 2019
October 3, 2018
Peru court overturns pardon of ex-leader Fujimori
October 3, 2018
Hot metal: Electrics, SUVs and supercars mingle in Paris
October 3, 2018
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
October 3, 2018
PHOTOS: Dining under the stars at Dirt & Candlelight
Adrian MacNair / Delta Optimist
PHOTOS: Mingler at the Mills benefits Reach
Adrian MacNair / Delta Optimist
PHOTOS: Historical reenactment at Kirkland House
Adrian MacNair / Delta Optimist
PHOTOS: Cadets mark Battle of Britain anniversary
Adrian MacNair / Delta Optimist
Locals blessed to have efficient service at Delta Hospital
October 3, 2018
Don’t like candidates hiding their addresses
October 2, 2018
Choose responsible stewards in upcoming election
October 1, 2018
Massey Tunnel concerns are ‘Trumped’ up
September 30, 2018